SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,315 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 119.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NVO shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $90.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $406.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.52. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $77.82 and a 1 year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.