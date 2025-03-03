SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 3,350 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1,012.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.27.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $200.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.32 and a 200-day moving average of $173.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67. The firm has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

