SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 10,615 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1,058.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,618 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $88.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $89.44.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

