SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 84 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 73,655 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.94, for a total value of $48,976,155.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,301,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,189,977,112.84. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total transaction of $15,856,983.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489 shares in the company, valued at $325,664.22. The trade was a 97.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,014 shares of company stock worth $140,855,687 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 2.2 %

Intuit Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ INTU opened at $613.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $605.90 and its 200-day moving average is $627.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $553.24 and a one year high of $714.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 target price (up from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.88.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

