SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 5438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.
SRH Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09.
SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.
About SRH Total Return Fund
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
