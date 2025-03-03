SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 5438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09.

Get SRH Total Return Fund alerts:

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

About SRH Total Return Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $193,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.