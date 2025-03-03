SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

In other SPS Commerce news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 9,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $1,813,176.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,776.20. This trade represents a 30.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $1,682,326.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,620,592.18. This trade represents a 5.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,695 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,086 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 140.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $133.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.35. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $131.31 and a fifty-two week high of $218.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 0.88.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

