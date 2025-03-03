SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,494 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $33,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $735,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $138.29 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.77.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

