SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,067,953 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 512,455 shares.The stock last traded at $71.96 and had previously closed at $72.25.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.46.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,557.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.