SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 20,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 14,341 shares.The stock last traded at $207.98 and had previously closed at $206.51.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $867.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.16.

Institutional Trading of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,115,000 after acquiring an additional 47,620 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,018,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Constant Guidance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

