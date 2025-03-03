Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC) Short Interest Update

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of SPMC opened at $20.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $22.24.

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Point Meridian Capital

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.54%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of Sound Point Meridian Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Company Profile

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.

