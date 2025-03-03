SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Short Interest Update

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the January 31st total of 19,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

SOPHiA GENETICS Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,196. The company has a market cap of $235.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $7.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,686 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 42,689 shares in the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

