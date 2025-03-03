Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 1.3% of Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,156,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,840,000 after purchasing an additional 100,724 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $73.06 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day moving average of $74.58.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.