Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Invests $449,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 211.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,847,000 after buying an additional 1,592,343 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.0% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 24,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PEP opened at $153.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.59 and its 200 day moving average is $161.44. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.