Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in General Electric by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.31.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $207.22 on Monday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $124.08 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $222.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

