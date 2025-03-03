Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Has $380,000 Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,795,000 after acquiring an additional 185,825,669 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511,474 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670,574 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,339,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 8,298,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480,099 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.51 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.