Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Buys 941 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 39,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $325,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,999,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,592,503.70. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 5,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $191,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,725. This represents a 10.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,041 shares of company stock worth $2,889,758 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX Stock Up 0.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of BOX stock opened at $32.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Several analysts recently commented on BOX shares. Bank of America started coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BOX

BOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.