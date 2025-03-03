Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the January 31st total of 118,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Sompo Stock Down 0.7 %

SMPNY stock opened at $14.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.59. Sompo has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sompo will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

