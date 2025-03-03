Solar Stocks To Consider – March 2nd

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Vistra, Constellation Energy, GE Vernova, Enphase Energy, and AES are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks refer to shares in companies that generate revenue through the production, development, or installation of solar energy technology. These companies may be involved in manufacturing solar panels, building solar farms, or providing related services, making them key players in the renewable energy market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $11.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $293.33. 115,346,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,298,227. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $385.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.70. The company has a market capitalization of $943.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $12.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $515.22. 6,846,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089,680. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $468.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $515.37.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

NYSE:VST traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.85. 13,049,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,442,501. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Vistra has a one year low of $53.02 and a one year high of $199.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.44.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

CEG traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,025,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,015,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Energy has a 1 year low of $155.60 and a 1 year high of $352.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.65 and its 200-day moving average is $251.98.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV traded up $9.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,095,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $447.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $363.85 and its 200-day moving average is $305.51.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $3.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.33. 18,713,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,252,149. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.50. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $56.83 and a 52-week high of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.47 and a beta of 1.68.

AES (AES)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.59. 71,503,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,878,539. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53. AES has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99.

