Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of SQM stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $32.24 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.56.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

