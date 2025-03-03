Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $967,582,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $627,244,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,653,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth $386,712,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth $340,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smurfit Westrock

In related news, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $215,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,057.90. This trade represents a 8.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,333,828.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,136,877.48. The trade was a 17.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SW opened at $52.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.4308 dividend. This is a positive change from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

