Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE opened at $141.89 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.24 and a 52-week high of $147.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.