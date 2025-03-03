Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFCF. AWM Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 184,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 133,784 shares in the last quarter. Daner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,002,000. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,039,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.22 on Monday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $43.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.14.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

