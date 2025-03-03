Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 332.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 17,433 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $1,623,709.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,709.62. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $12,988,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,137.08. This trade represents a 59.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,441 shares of company stock valued at $45,713,162 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $93.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $133.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

