Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 88.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NVO opened at $90.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.52. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $77.82 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.