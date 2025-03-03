Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,608 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Comcast by 16.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 9.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 42,810 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 18.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,431 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 32.8% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 23.2% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $135.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average is $39.47.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

