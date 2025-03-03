Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Buys 16,938 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 36,038.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,985,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,446,000 after buying an additional 248,015 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,990,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 79,012 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,064,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,963,000.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA KIE opened at $60.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $961.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average of $57.37.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.