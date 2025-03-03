SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.

SLM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 32.0% annually over the last three years. SLM has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SLM to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

SLM Trading Up 0.2 %

SLM stock opened at $30.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that SLM will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SLM from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SLM from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SLM from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLM

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,166.91. The trade was a 48.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

