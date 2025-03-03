Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions makes up 1.5% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Skyworks Solutions worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,610,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $152,915,000 after buying an additional 325,672 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 57,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,023,000 after buying an additional 949,407 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $66.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.01 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.89%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

