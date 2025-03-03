Silver Coast Investments LLC Sells 64 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Silver Coast Investments LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Caterpillar by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after buying an additional 14,749 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.1 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $343.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $164.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $365.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.20. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.05 and a twelve month high of $418.50.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total transaction of $3,800,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,173,226.38. This represents a 18.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,742.50. The trade was a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush raised Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

