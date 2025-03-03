Silver Coast Investments LLC Sells 45 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Silver Coast Investments LLC cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $1,046,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $748,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 74.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 233,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,017,000 after acquiring an additional 99,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cummins by 21.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,898,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 545.1% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,508,000 after acquiring an additional 32,642 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Vertical Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.67.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $367.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.91. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.88 and a 52-week high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

