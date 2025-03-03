Silver Coast Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Silver Coast Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,981.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,573,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,092 shares during the period. Roberts Foundation purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $147,910,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,199,000 after purchasing an additional 503,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,486,977,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,768,788,000 after buying an additional 355,837 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $135.57 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.92 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.43.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

