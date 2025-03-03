Silver Coast Investments LLC Has $283,000 Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Silver Coast Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $47.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $66.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.92.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

