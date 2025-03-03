Silver Coast Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up 1.2% of Silver Coast Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

VDE opened at $126.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.26. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $115.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

