Silver Coast Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Silver Coast Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 72,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 251,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after buying an additional 34,822 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

