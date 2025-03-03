Silphium Asset Management Ltd Invests $998,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Silphium Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.39.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
WFC stock opened at $78.35 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.