Silphium Asset Management Ltd Invests $2.03 Million in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Silphium Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Teck Resources by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 31,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Teck Resources by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $40.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0879 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

