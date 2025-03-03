Silphium Asset Management Ltd Has $17.96 Million Stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Silphium Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,524 shares during the quarter. HashiCorp makes up approximately 5.9% of Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Silphium Asset Management Ltd owned 0.26% of HashiCorp worth $17,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 47,526 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $1,626,339.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,945,767.16. The trade was a 9.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 17,800 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $609,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,042.04. This represents a 36.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCP opened at $34.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.01. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

