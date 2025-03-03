Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Grows By 105.9%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,200 shares, an increase of 105.9% from the January 31st total of 275,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 675,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 1.3 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $85.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $74.11 and a 1-year high of $87.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10,072.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 96,700 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 30.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.3% in the third quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 52,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

