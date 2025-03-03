Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Grows By 105.9%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,200 shares, an increase of 105.9% from the January 31st total of 275,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 675,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 1.3 %
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $85.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $74.11 and a 1-year high of $87.97.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
