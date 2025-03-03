Short Interest in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Increases By 85.9%

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,200 shares, a growth of 85.9% from the January 31st total of 405,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,395,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBIL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIL traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.85. 1,627,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,286. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.94.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1744 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

