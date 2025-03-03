Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Decreases By 34.5%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Terumo Price Performance

OTCMKTS TRUMY opened at $17.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Terumo has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13.

Get Terumo alerts:

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.