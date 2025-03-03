Short Interest in Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF (NASDAQ:MNTL) Decreases By 50.0%

Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF (NASDAQ:MNTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ MNTL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 622. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 million, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.99. Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $27.66.

Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th.

About Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF

The Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF (MNTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, concentrating on companies engaged in addressing disorders of the central nervous system and mental health worldwide. Using both top-down and bottom-up stock selection, the fund identifies innovative companies deemed attractive.

