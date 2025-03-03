Short Interest in Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Increases By 52.9%

Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the January 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.1 days.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUPIF opened at C$0.86 on Monday. Supermarket Income REIT has a one year low of C$0.81 and a one year high of C$1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.92.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK’s feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All the Company’s supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

