Short Interest in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Grows By 53.8%

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the January 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Rolando Guillot sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $175,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,794.30. This represents a 8.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $204,594. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRT. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the 4th quarter worth about $5,150,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Strattec Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,934,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Strattec Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Strattec Security during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strattec Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $960,000. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strattec Security Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Strattec Security stock opened at $49.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $207.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Strattec Security has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $53.01.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Featured Stories

