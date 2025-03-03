Short Interest in Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Declines By 54.2%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the January 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXSY opened at $45.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $69.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average is $46.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SPXSY. Barclays upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

