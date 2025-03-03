Short Interest in Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Declines By 35.2%

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the January 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Salzgitter Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SZGPY stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.53. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.