Short Interest in QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Declines By 28.5%

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the January 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

QBE Insurance Group Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS QBIEY traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $13.62. 37,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,530. QBE Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01.

QBE Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.4003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from QBE Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. QBE Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently -95.86%.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

