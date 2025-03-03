Short Interest in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Expands By 113.9%

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 113.9% from the January 31st total of 495,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,986,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE PDI opened at $19.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $20.90.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.
About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.
