Short Interest in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Expands By 113.9%

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 113.9% from the January 31st total of 495,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,986,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE PDI opened at $19.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDI. Creative Planning grew its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1,633.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 262,059 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the third quarter worth $320,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 53.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 196,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

