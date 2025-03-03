Short Interest in PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Increases By 78.5%

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,400 shares, a growth of 78.5% from the January 31st total of 224,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 286.0 days.

PageGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MPGPF stock remained flat at $4.00 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 13,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 465. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded PageGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PageGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; and recruitment services for qualified professional and management level on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand.

