Short Interest in Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Increases By 100.0%

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Pacific Booker Minerals Price Performance
OTCMKTS PBMLF remained flat at $0.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62. Pacific Booker Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 0.22.
About Pacific Booker Minerals
