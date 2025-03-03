Short Interest in Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Increases By 100.0%

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Pacific Booker Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS PBMLF remained flat at $0.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62. Pacific Booker Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 0.22.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

