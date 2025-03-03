Short Interest in Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Grows By 111.1%

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Orvana Minerals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ORVMF opened at $0.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23. Orvana Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.31.
Orvana Minerals Company Profile
