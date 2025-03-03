Short Interest in Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Grows By 111.1%

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Orvana Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ORVMF opened at $0.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23. Orvana Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.31.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

Featured Articles

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

